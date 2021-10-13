Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

As festival season begins, masking and social distancing compliance hits new low: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 13: The eighth day of Navratri celebrations is popularly celebrated as Ashtami or Durga Ashtami - is considered the most important day of Durga Puja. The remaining days of Durga Puja are Navami and finally, Dashami or Dussehra.

This year the festival began on October 7th and commences with Vijaya Dashami on October 15, 2021.

The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon.

On this day, several devotees observe ritualistic fast and gather at pandals to offer pushpanjali. After the puja, people indulge in bhog and light veg food throughout the day.

Date And Time (Tithi): This year, Ashtami falls on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday).

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:47 PM, October 12, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:07 PM, October 13, 2021

Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 07:43 PM to 08:31 PM, October 13, 2021

May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

May Goddess Durga give you the strength to fight for the good and overcome the evil. Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration on Durga Ashtami.

Wishing that Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with name, fame, success, and joy. Wish you Durga Ashtami.

May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings Of Happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.

The everyday sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Wishing Durga Ashtami.

The gift of love should be a gift of happiness, not a count of happiness, no feeling of sorrow is such a year of Durga Ashtami festival Jai Maa Durga.

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you bountiful joy and happiness. Sending you hearty wishes on Durga Ashtami!

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 9:28 [IST]