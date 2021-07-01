YouTube
    Happy Doctors Day 2021: Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Shah and others applaud medical fraternity

    New Delhi, July 01: July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors' Day every year. The day celebrates the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives.

    The day is also observed to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962 at the ripe age of 80 years.

    Happy Doctors Day 2021: Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Shah and others applaud medical fraternity
    National Doctor's Day was first observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India on July 1, 1991, to mark the birth and the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
