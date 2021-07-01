Happy Doctors Day 2021: Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Shah and others applaud medical fraternity

'Save the saviors': IMA to protest against assault of doctors on June 18, hospitals to remain open

New Delhi, July 01: July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors' Day every year. The day celebrates the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives.

The day is also observed to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962 at the ripe age of 80 years.

National Doctor's Day was first observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India on July 1, 1991, to mark the birth and the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

On this Doctors' Day, I salute all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock to save others' lives by risking their own. #DoctorsDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 1, 2021

On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.



Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.



On National Doctor’s Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2021

As we thank our frontline heroes this #NationalDoctorsDay, we commemorate Bharat Ratna awardee, freedom fighter & physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy in whose honour this day is celebrated. His spirit of service & dedication towards humanity inspires countless doctors even today. pic.twitter.com/xn1gTRtvz7 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 1, 2021

On National #DoctorsDay We salute the doctors working dedicatedly to serve mankind . My sand art with message “Doctors are next to God”. pic.twitter.com/BPgCw8sJiL — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2021

Greetings on #DoctorsDay. I take this occasion to salute all Doctors whose dedication and sacrifice for others show their undaunted resolve to serve humanity.



Thank you livesavers. pic.twitter.com/qi4raDGx7A — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 1, 2021

On #DoctorsDay, I congratulate all doctors for their round the clock efforts.

Our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism & dedication.

My tributes to Dr BC Roy, a distinguished doctor pic.twitter.com/pqK7MseU1U — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 1, 2021

India salutes and thanks our doctors - the spirited care givers, for their selfless commitment towards serving the nation with compassion.



On National #DoctorsDay, I express my gratitude and best wishes to all the doctors in the country. pic.twitter.com/akTHIC4pqF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 1, 2021

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9:38 [IST]