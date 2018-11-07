  • search

Happy Diwali: This is how India celebrating festival of lights

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 7: The festival of lights is being celebrated with pomp and fervor across the country. The Supreme Court verdict of restricting the use of fire crackers has dampened the spirit a bit but hasn't impacted the festive mood completely.

    Akshardham Temple

    Akshardham Temple

    Lamps lit at Akshardham Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (PTI Photo/Santosh Hirlekar)

    Rongoli in Guwahati

    Rongoli in Guwahati

    Students create a rongoli to celebrate Diwali festival in Guwahati, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Exchanging sweets

    Exchanging sweets

    Indian and Pakistani army men pose for a group photograph after exchanging sweets on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Poonch, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Also Read | Diwali 2018: Here is the time slot for bursting firecrackers in your city

    Campaign crackers

    Campaign crackers

    Volunteers display placards during a campaign against the use of crackers on Diwali, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Golden Temple

    Golden Temple

    A view of the Golden Temple illuminated on the eve of Diwali festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Deepotsav in Ayodhya

    Deepotsav in Ayodhya

    People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav (grand Diwali celebrations) in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Nov 6 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 12:03 [IST]
