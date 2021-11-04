J&K: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera

Happy Diwali 2021: PM Modi, Kovind, Rahul Gandhi & others greet people on Diwali

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life," PM tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army jawans, a tradition he followed since he came to power in 2014. According to government, PM Modi will visit the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri where he will celebrate Diwali with jawans.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people and asked them to share prosperity and happiness with each other on this occasion. The festival of Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, he said.

"This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives the message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other," Kovind said.

The President also asked people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner, and to resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment. "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," he said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Diwali.

"The light of the lamp illuminates everyone without any discrimination - this is the message of Diwali. Have Diwali among your loved ones, Be the one to connect everyone's hearts!" he said in a tweet.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 9:45 [IST]