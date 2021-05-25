Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status For Budh Purnima

Dynamited by Taliban 11 years ago, Buddha of Swat smiles again

New Delhi, May 25: Buddha Purnima 2021 also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak is a Buddhist festival. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, May 26.

The festival marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha and is celebrated by the Buddhist community across the country as well as in countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia etc.

The festival holds special importance and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm.

Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures that you can send to your loved ones on Buddha Purnima.

Wishing you peace on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Buddha Purnima herald a new phase of happiness, contentment, good health and tranquillity.

A very Happy and blissful Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all.

Happy Buddha Purnima

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health and prosperity.