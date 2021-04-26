After BJYM leader's threat, Mamata prays to God to forgive him

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Purnima Tithi timings, wishes and messages that you can share

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 26: Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival of the Hindus which is celebrated throughout India and Nepal. On this day, devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hanumana Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Hanumana Jayanti will be celebrated on April 27, 2021.

This year, the Chaitra Purnima Tithi will commence at 12.44 pm on April 26 and will end at 9.01 am on April 27. If you are pondering over the right message or the right wish to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have you covered. Here are some wishes and messages that you can share.

a. May Lord Hanumana shower his blessings on you always. Happy Hanumana Jayanti

b. May Lord Hanumana bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wishing you all a very happy Hanumana Jayanti

c. Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti.

d. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to every devotee of the Lord

e. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings.

f. I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

g. Let wisdom rule our thoughts, may our power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

h. We wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family