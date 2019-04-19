  • search
    Hanuman Jayanti 2019 celebrated with religious fervour across India: Puja time and Muhurat

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The birth date of Hanuman is referred to as Hanuman Jayanti 2019. This year, the Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on April 19, coinciding with Good Friday.

    Lord Hanuman is an ardent follower of Lord Rama and helped him in finding Mata Sita after Ravana kidnapped her and took her to Lanka.

    Also, on this day, devotees chant Hanuman Chalisa and Ram bhajans to please the Lord and seek his blessings.

    When is it celebrated

    Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full-moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. It is celebrated for 41 days, it begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

    Hanuman Jayanti Muhuruta, Puja timings:

    Every year, this day is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi Begins on 7:26 PM on April 18 and Purnima Tithi Ends on 4:41 pm on April 19.

    Mythology of lord hanuman

    Remembered as the biggest devotee of Shri Rama, Hanuman, also known as Anjaneya, was born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also referred to as Pavan Putra because the God of Wind - Vayu - played a pivotal role in his birth.

    How to perform Puja on Hanuman Jayanti:

    Devotees throng temples on Hanuman Jayanti. They offer flowers and garland to Lord Hanuman's idol. Diya of ghee and mustard oil is lit on the idol of Lord Hanuman. Special food is prepared at temples which are distributed among devotees.

    PM Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the holy occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He also remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying his life, rich ideals and exemplary courage are a source of strength for many.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted,''हनुमान जयंती की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। पवनपुत्र का जीवन, उनका समर्पण, उनकी भक्ति और दृढ़ संकल्प हमें बुराइयों के खिलाफ लड़ने की प्रेरणा देता है।''

    Chant this mantra and seek the blessings of the Lord:

    Manojavam Maruta Tulyavegam
    Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham
    Vatatmajam Vanara Yuthamukhyam
    Sri Rama Dutam Sharanam Prapadye

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
