'Hanuman Chalisa' row: Shiv Sena workers protest outside Rana couple residence

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Apr 22: The workers of Shiv Sena workers on Friday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree', the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

MLA Ravi Rana, in a social media post, said that the police are not allowing us to step outside his house. "Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains, " Rana complained. "Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside and will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. The CM only knows how to throw people in jail," he alleged.

Speaking outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said that the party workers are trying to reach a lesson to Rana couple.

#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Police were deployed in large numbers outside Matoshree', the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, since Friday evening following legislator couple Navneet and Ravi Rana's plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, and angry reaction by Shiv Sena workers.

Workers of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena began to gather outside the house since morning as Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana -- both independent legislators -- said they were firm on their plan to recite the Chalisa outside the Thackeray residence on Saturday.

Police have also been deployed outside an apartment in suburban Khar where the Rana couple lives. Shiv Sena workers turned up outside the apartment and sang bhajans, with some of them telling reporters that they would not allow the Ranas to leave their house on Saturday morning.

Local BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed that his car was attacked by Sena workers near the Kalanagar colony where the Thackeray residence is located. He also posted a video of the incident.

#WATCH Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai



She along with her husband, Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera, plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Lm818pUWFd — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Mumbai police on Friday served a notice under CrPC section 149 to the Rana couple, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation. Under section 149, police can take steps to prevent a cognizable offense. Barricades were also placed on the road leading to Matoshree'.

Ravi Rana told reporters that he had demanded that the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray "refused".

"We will go there (Matoshree) to read the Hanuman Chalisa at nine tomorrow. We will cooperate with police. I have asked our workers to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in Mumbai. Police and people should not be troubled," he added.

Thackeray, meanwhile, arrived in the afternoon at Matoshree'. He was seen greeting Shiv Sena workers with his palms joined together as he went inside. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who was present outside Matoshree', accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to harass the Sena-led coalition government in the state and using the Ranas and MNS chief Raj Thackeray as pawns. "Mahaprasad' is ready. Whoever comes, will get it," he told reporters cryptically. "But we want to show the BJP that the Shiv Sena is still alive. We have buried a dishonest friend like you. We are ready to bury you again," Raut said. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:11 [IST]