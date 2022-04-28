YouTube
    Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas seek home food in jail

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 28: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday filed applications before a court here seeking home food in prison.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas seek home food in jail

    The independent legislator couple was arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa hymns outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

    The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

    They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

    The plea about home food is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing. PTI

    mumbai

    Thursday, April 28, 2022, 23:01 [IST]
