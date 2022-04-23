After Raj Thackeray's warning, Maha govt to restrict use of loudspeakers at religious places

Maharashtra: Guidelines soon for use of loudspeakers in religious places

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple backs off, says won't protest citing PM visit

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 23: Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and independent MP Navneet Kaur have dropped their plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray's residence here, citing that they do no want to disturb the law and order situation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for an event.

"Our aim was fulfilled, though Ravi Rana and I couldn't reach 'Matoshree' (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence), Hanuman Chalisa supposed to be chanted by us was chanted by bhakts outside the CM's residence," ANI quoted Naveent Rana as saying.

"Shiv Sena has become a party of goons. CM Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file offences against people & put them behind bars. He's creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra," She said.

Without naming the MP-MLA couple and using the term "C-grade movie people", Raut said no one should teach the Sena Hindutva.

"For the last few days, some bogus Hindutvawadis (MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana) tried to spoil the atmosphere in Mumbai - 'Matoshree' (CM residence), reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Amravati's Bunty & Babli tried to create a ruckus," said Sanjay Raut.

"There was a conspiracy to do something different at the CM's residence. BJP tried to attack by keeping a gun on their shoulders... Navneet & Ravi Rana are the enemies of Maharashtra & behind them is the former CM (Devendra Fadnavis)," he alleged.

"Don't challenge the Sena, it will cost you dearly. You won't be able to stay in Maharashtra nicely," Raut warned.

He also said BJP leaders were reluctant to talk on people's issues like fuel price rise, inflation etc but were keen to talk on Hanuman Chalisa.

Earlier in the day, the couple, both Independent legislators, had told reporters they would turn up outside Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in suburban Bandra, on Saturday as announced earlier to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 17:07 [IST]