    Hanuman Chalisa Row: Maharashtra govt likely to challenge Rana couple's bail

    Google Oneindia News

    Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the state government will move court for the cancellation of bail granted to the Rana couple.

    The Maharashtra government has decided to challenge the bail granted to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

    The Mumbai police had arrested the Ranas on April 23 following their announcement of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', Thackeray's private residence in suburban Bandra. They were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including charges of sedition and promoting enmity. The couple walked out of jails on Thursday, a day after getting bail.

    The couple was arrested on April 23 under sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The Ranas in their bail plea had claimed that the call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' cannot be said to be an act to promote feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under section 153(A) cannot be sustained.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 18:15 [IST]
    X