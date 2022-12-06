Why is Rahul Gandhi speaking the language of Pakistan asks BJP minister

No provision in Constitution to deal with anti-nationals says Centre

Hansraj Ahir takes over as chairperson of National Commission of Backward Classes

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Dec 06: Former Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir took over as Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). Ahir was a four-term Member of Parliament from the Maharashtra Parliamentary Constituency of Chandrapur, as well as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Hansraj Ahir belongs to District Chandrapur, State of Maharashtra and is an agriculturist by profession, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

He had been member of various Standing Committees of Parliament and also served as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.

Hansraj Ahir was the Union minister of state for home affairs and Union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in the 16th Lok Sabha.

After Sachin Ahir, another NCP leader set to join BJP

Taking to Twitter, Hansraj Ahir wrote, "Took charge as the chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes today, on 2nd December, especially BJP National General Secretary @TawdeVinod ji, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes @thevijaysamla ji, @iYogeshTilekar ji, @NayabSainiBJP ji and other dignitaries were present."

National Commission for Backward Classes:

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was initially constituted by the Central Govt by the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

The National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993 (27 of 1993) has been repealed through the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Act, 2018 dated 14.08.2018.

No one can stop India if it tries to take PoK: Hansraj Ahir

The present Commission has been accorded Constitutional Status and constituted through "The Constitution (One Hundred and Second Amendment) Act, 2018" Act dated 11.8.2018, whereby Article 338B has been inserted, forming a Commission for the socially and educationally backward classes to be known as National Commission for Backward Classes, according to the NCBV official site.

The Commission consists of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and three other Members in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 15:12 [IST]