Hanskhali rape-murder case: Second suspect arrested

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nadia (WB), Apr 12: A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday in connection with alleged rape of a minor girl in Hanskhali area of West Bengal's Nadia district, a senior police officer said.

He is a friend of the main suspect in the case, the officer said.

Two others have also been detained for questioning, he stated.

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of the main accused on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9.

The main accused, son of a TMC leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.

"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is been investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident.

"Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Anindya Sundar Das, an advocate, has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Calcutta High Court requesting a CBI inquiry into the Hashkhali rape and murder of a child allegedly committed by the son of a TMC politician.

The court also expressed its anguish over repeated rape incidents in the state. It has ordered to probe 4 rape cases of Matia, Englishbazar, Deganga and Bansdroni jointly. Special CP of Kolkata Police Damyanti Sen has been assigned to head the probe and the next hearing is due on April 20.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:58 [IST]