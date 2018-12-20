  • search
    Hamid Ansari returns home; Friends and well-wishers gather at airport to welcome him

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 20: Two days after he was handed over to India at the Wagah-Attari border, software engineer Hamid Nihal Ansari, who spent six years in a Pakistani jail on charges of espionage, returned to his hometown Mumbai on Thursday morning.

    Hamid Nihal Ansari spent six years in Pakistani jail

    Hamid Nihal Ansari spent six years in Pakistani jail

    Ansari, 33, along with his parents left from New Delhi in the morning in an Air India flight and arrived at the Mumbai airport around 9.30 am, his father Nihal Ansari said. Relatives, friends and well-wishers greeted Ansari and cheered for him as he came out of the airport. The family then left for their residence in suburban Versova.

    Also Read |Hamid Nehal Ansari was 'physically tortured' by Pakistani authorities

    Hamid Ansari with mother Fauzia Ansari

    Hamid Ansari with mother Fauzia Ansari

    Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering that country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a woman he had befriended online. Authorities in Pakistan slapped espionage charges against him. The Mumbai resident, who returned to India on Tuesday after crossing the Wagah-Attari border, was imprisoned in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court on December 15, 2015.

    Ansari's family offering prayers at Wagah-Attari border

    Ansari's family offering prayers at Wagah-Attari border

    According to official sources, India issued 96 notes verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Ansari. The decision to release him was taken on account of relentless pressure from New Delhi, they said. Shortly before his arrival on Tuesday, his mother Fauzia Ansari had told reporters that the prayers of the family and of all those who wished for his safe return were answered.

    Ansari offering prayer upon entering India

    Ansari offering prayer upon entering India

    His father had said it was a new dawn for them. Ansari and his family have thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her ministry for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad. His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready.

    On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court gave the Pakistan government a month's deadline to complete his repatriation process. Ansari had an emotional interaction with Swaraj on Wednesday as he narrated the difficult phase he had to endure through in Pakistan.

    (Images courtesy - PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 12:36 [IST]
