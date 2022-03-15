Hijab row: Protests spread to more colleges in Karnataka, govt shuts schools, colleges for 3 days

UP: Schools for Classes 1-12 to open from Monday

Schools, colleges reopening: Full list of states where classes will resume from February 14

Half-day schools from today in Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 15: In Telangana, Schools will function half day from today onwards. The state government has ordered schools to function on a half-day basis till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 in the southern state.

The government informed all the regional joint directors of school education and district education officers in the state that half-day schools will commence from today onwards till the last working day of this academic year.

The order is applicable for all educational institutions, including primary, upper primary, and high schools, under all managements including the government, government-aided and private management.

The schools will function from 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meals will be provided at 12:30 pm.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:27 [IST]