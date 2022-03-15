YouTube
    Half-day schools from today in Telangana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Mar 15: In Telangana, Schools will function half day from today onwards. The state government has ordered schools to function on a half-day basis till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 in the southern state.

    Half-day schools from today in Telangana

    The government informed all the regional joint directors of school education and district education officers in the state that half-day schools will commence from today onwards till the last working day of this academic year.

    The order is applicable for all educational institutions, including primary, upper primary, and high schools, under all managements including the government, government-aided and private management.

    The schools will function from 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meals will be provided at 12:30 pm.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:27 [IST]
