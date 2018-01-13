Haj house painted saffron: No one seems to be owning up responsibility

First, the Haj House being painted in saffron colour makes headlines. Then UP Waqf and Haj Minister Mohsin Raza make a statement that there is nothing wrong with it as "saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour."

Two days later, the Haj House is repainted and the original colour is restored. The state government goes into damage control mode and blames the contractor for it. Today, Mohsin Raza issues notice to Haj Committee Secretary RP Singh seeking clarification on the incident.

It may all seem hilarious, but what it truly reflects is that everyone is just trying to pass the buck. It is hard to believe that even a week after this 'painting-repainting' episode, the name of the person or entity who actually decided that Haj House is painted saffron has not come out.

Damage control and hasty action to prevent the issue from becoming a major controversy is out in the open for everyone to see. The real question is what led to the Haj House being painted in saffron in the first place. Was it a planned move or was it a foolish action of some mason handling the paint job? The question remains unanswered as of now.

Even the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, which houses the chief minister's office, was painted saffron after Adityanath assumed office last year.

Reports say that the education department had distributed saffron-coloured school bags to primary schools students and the booklets that were distributed to mark 100 days and six months of the Adityanath government were saffron in colour as well.

OneIndia News