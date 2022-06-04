Haj 2022: First batch of 377 pilgrims flagged off from Cochin International Airport

COVID-19: No Haj 2020 for Indian pilgrims as Saudi Arabia bans international pilgrims

New Delhi, Jun 04: The first batch of 377 Haj pilgrims to Medina was flagged off from the Cochin International Airport on Saturday morning.

Kerala Minister of Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman flagged off the Saudi Arabian Airlines flight carrying the pilgrims in the presence of Minister of Ports Ahamed Devarkovil, Central Haj Committee Chairman A. P. Abdullakutty and others.

In all, twenty flights will be flying 7224 pilgrims from the Cochin International Airport for the Haj pilgrimage till the 16th of June.

Of these, 5,758 pilgrims are from Kerala and the remaining from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 13:35 [IST]