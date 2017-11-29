Hadiya demands basic rights that every Indian citizen has

Hadiya, a Kerala woman at the centre of an alleged love-jihad case after converting to Islam, demanded basic rights that every Indian citizen has.

Hadiya was brought to the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem amid tight security by Kerala police from Coimbatore.

She told media persons, "I am demanding basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste. All I want is to talk to people I like."

"I asked for freedom from the court. I wanted to meet my husband but the fact is that I'm not free till now and that's the truth," she said.

The 25-year old will be undergoing an 11-month internship at the institution as directed by the apex court on Monday. The court, after the proceedings, had freed Hadiya from her parents' custody and asked her to pursue her studies.

G Kannan, Principal of Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College, said no special treatment will be accorded to Hadiya at the hostel.

He also added that he would not prevent the two from the meeting. However, he said that the meeting would take place only with his permission. "She can meet anyone she wants, but only with my permission," he further added.

OneIndia News