Had to wait 30 mins for wheelchair, BJP's Khushbu Sundar slams Air India

Chennai, Jan 31: Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar claimed that she was made to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair at the Chennai airport.

Taking to Twitter, she posted: "Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better."

Responding to the Tweet, the airline apologised to Kushbu for the inconvenience caused.

Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 31, 2023

"Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team," the airline tweeted.

This comes amid a rising number of unruly passengers on its flights.

The unruly passenger behaviour includes verbal abuse of crew members to physical altercations and non-compliance with safety regulations. A recent incident of a drunk man peeing on an aged woman created a flutter on social media.

Following the incident, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had imposed penalties on the Air India for certain reporting lapses.

The air regulator said Air India had not followed protocol when a disorderly male passenger on a November 26 flight from New York to Delhi urinated on an elderly woman who was also travelling onboard.

Later, another incident of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on a blanket of a woman passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology.

The airline has imposed stricter penalties for unruly passengers. This includes revoking the privileges of frequent flyers, levying heavy fines and even denying future bookings.

In a few cases, the airline has also sought legal action against disruptive passengers.