    Had RDX laden, timer controlled bomb exploded in Delhi, scores would have died

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The National Security Guard has told the Delhi Police that the bomb found at the Ghazipur market had RDX in it and was attached to a timer. The findings make it clear that the bomb was a powerful one and was timed to go off at a time when the crowd was huge at the market.

    A member of a Bomb Disposal Squad attempts to defuse an IED bomb found inside a bag at Ghazipur flower market in New Delhi
    A member of a Bomb Disposal Squad attempts to defuse an IED bomb found inside a bag at Ghazipur flower market in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Last week the NSG destroyed an IED found near the Gate Number 1 of the market. The bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guards destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion.

    The Improvised Explosive Device comprised RDX and ammonium nitrate and was found at the gate of the Ghazipur flower market. Sources tell OneIndia that the IED was attached to a timer device and had the explosion taken place as planned the effects would have been disastrous. There were nearly 5,000 people in the market, the source also added. Had the bomb gone off over 100 people could have died, officials said.

    Officials part of the investigation said that the IED was planted by a terror group and was aimed at causing maximum destruction ahead of Republic Day. The controlled explosion undertaken by the NSG created two feet hole. This only indicates how powerful the explosive was and had it triggered off scores of people would have died.

    The police found that the IED was placed inside a bag. There were some wires and white powder that were found inside the bag and this indicates that ammonium nitrate was present inside it. The IED was placed inside a metal box investigations also found.

    Investigators also learnt that the bomb weighed 3 kilograms. It was also learnt that the person who placed the bomb did so at around 9.30 am. He reached the market in a scooter and after placing the bomb, he abandoned the vehicle.

    While Intelligence Bureau officials feel that the bomb was placed ahead of Republic Day, they are also not ruling out the possibility of it being linked to the upcoming elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

    improvised explosive device rdx up election 2022 punjab election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    X