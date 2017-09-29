Had I been an applicant, Jaitley would not have the job says Yashwant Sinha

There seems to be no end to the war of words between the current and the former finance ministers of India. After Arun Jaitley hit back at Yashwant Sinha stating that he was a job applicant at 80, here is what the former finance minister had to say.

If, I was an applicant to the job, he would not be there in the first place, Sinha shot back. Jaitley had taken a swipe at Sinha after the latter wrote an article in the Indian Express in which he blamed him for the mess the economy is in. Sinha had said that the economy is in a downward spiral and it is unlikely to revive before the 2019 elections.

In an interview to the Indian Express, Sinha maintained that the government completely misread the situation on the economic front and kept chipping away at the margins. Sinha also said that many BJP MPs had told him that no one was being allowed to speak or raise issues.

OneIndia News