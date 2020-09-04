Had anti-citizenship law protests not turned violent, ISIS was ready for arson Jihad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: A module of the Islamic State was ready to indulge in arson jihad to incite Indian Muslims had the anti citizenship law protests did not result in riots and violence.

In case these protests failed to provoke the Muslims, they were planning to destroy government buildings and public property in a bid to instigate the people to indulge in rioting.

They also aimed at exploiting Muslim sentiments, the National Investigation Agency said in its chargesheet.

The NIA also said that the ISIS module was inciting Muslims against non-Muslims and also exhorting them to rise against the Government of India.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for their affiliation with the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP and for conspiring to create disaffection against Government of India, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for committing subversive activities.

Jahanzaib Sami, Hina Bashir Beigh, Abdullah Basith, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri have been charged by the NIA. The case was originally registered by the Delhi Police following the arrest of Sami and his wife Hina from their rented home at Okhla Vihar in Delhi. The NIA took over the probe in March 2020.

In this context let us refer to the video put out by the ISIS in July 2020, in which it calls for arson attacks on the United States.

Titled 'Incite the Believers,' the video calls for arson attacks in America by its followers.

The narrator says in Arabic that the followers must use lighters, matches and gasoline to start fire in places where they will not be detected.

The video that was issued by the Al-Hayat Media Centre also shows items such as handguns, power drills that could be used in attacks.

"We are sure that if you knew how and found a weapon you would not delay in fulfilling your duty to support the Muslims and do jihad. Look around yourself again, keeping an eye for a solution and not searching for a problem" as they sort through "all the means to kill and destroy.

The video goes on to urge arson jihadists to safely dispose evidence after fleeing the scene of their attacks. For the ISIS, arson has been an easy and cheap terror tactic.

Arson has been easy and inspirational for the lone actors, who only need to find encouragement online. Arson also ensures that the suspect does not come under the radar because he does not need to purchase a firearm to get into the complexities of preparing an explosive device.

The NIA in its chargesheet further states that the accused conspired to utilise the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to instigate Muslims against the Indian Government by coining seditious slogans and making graffiti at public places and highlighting the same on social and international media.

They were also provoking some gullible youth to participate in anti-CAA protests actively, the NIA also said.