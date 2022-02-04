Delhi COVID-19 curfew: What is allowed, what is not

Gyms, schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi; reduces night curfew time. All you need to know

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Delhi government has further relaxed restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in view of the decline in infections.

The decision to relax lockdown norms was taken during a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. The decision around the relaxation of lockdown norms includes reopening of schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi.

Here's all you need to know about the new guidance:

Duration of night curfew reduced by one hour (between 11 pm & 5 am)

Institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Schools to open in a phased manner.

Schools for classes 9th-12th to reopen from Feb 7.

Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted:

DDMA allows offices to function with 100% attendance in Delhi.

DDMA allows offices to function with 100% attendance in Delhi. Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate.

Gyms to open with restrictions

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

In the last DDMA meeting, the Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the COVID-19 situation in the capital had improved.

Asserting that online education can never replace classroom studies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but "excessive caution" was harming them.

A delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, had earlier met Sisodia and submitted a memorandum signed by over 1,600 parents demanding that schools be reopened.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.