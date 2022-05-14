Gyanvapi mosque survey: Videography begins amid heavy police deployment

New Delhi, May 14: The stalled videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex resumed on Saturday morning. The mosque management committee has indicated that it will cooperate for now with the team assigned the task by a local court.

Heavy Police personnel deployed in the area around the mosque in Varanasi. Shops in the 500 m radius closed, as videography survey of the mosque is all set to begin.

"Today we'll enter the underground cell and begin videography. We will go in by 8 am," says Adv Shivam Gaur, representing petitioner Rakhi Singh.

''There is a robust arrangement to ensure that the people don't face any inconvenience, the darshan takes place well and everything goes on well,'' said DCP Kashi Zone RS Gautam on security for Gyanvapi mosque survey.

"An important meeting was held with all the concerned parties on Friday. An appeal was made to them to cooperate in the commission's work and the maintenance of law and order," Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

A mosque committee member said it is waiting for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter but till then it will cooperate with the district court, which has ordered the survey. Lawyers representing the Hindu and Muslim sides were present at meeting held Friday by the district magistrate.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

In his order on Thursday, District Civil Court (Senior Division) judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by him to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex. The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey. Earlier, in the day, a counsel for the mosque panel had said the local court's order was not final and it may be challenged it in the High Court.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 8:56 [IST]