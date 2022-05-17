Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Protect shivling area but don't stop namaz, says SC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee seeking a stay on the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The apex court has ordered that the spot where the Shivling is found 'shall be protected', however, Muslims be allowed to continue their prayers.

Gyanvapi Mosque: Shiv Ling found inside a pond during survey | Oneindia News

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha heard the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

"Senior advocate Ahmadi for Masjid Committee says he is seeking a stay on all the orders of the trial court including the appointment of a commissioner and status quo should be ordered as these orders are illegal and against a law of Parliament."

"Senior advocate Ahmadi for Masajid Committee said - Premises cannot stay sealed and the orders are illegal. If premises are sealed, there is alteration of the status quo. Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act makes it clear that it can't be done."

The apex court is hearing the matter amidst an important development with a Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration there to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly 'Shivling' has been found by the surveying team.

On Friday last, the bench, however, had refused to pass any interim order of status quo against the ongoing survey of the religious complex on the plea of the Muslim side.

The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.