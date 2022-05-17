YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Protect shivling area but don't stop namaz, says SC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee seeking a stay on the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The apex court has ordered that the spot where the Shivling is found 'shall be protected', however, Muslims be allowed to continue their prayers.

      Gyanvapi Mosque: Shiv Ling found inside a pond during survey | Oneindia News
      Representational Image

      A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha heard the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

      "Senior advocate Ahmadi for Masjid Committee says he is seeking a stay on all the orders of the trial court including the appointment of a commissioner and status quo should be ordered as these orders are illegal and against a law of Parliament."

      "Senior advocate Ahmadi for Masajid Committee said - Premises cannot stay sealed and the orders are illegal. If premises are sealed, there is alteration of the status quo. Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act makes it clear that it can't be done."

      The apex court is hearing the matter amidst an important development with a Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration there to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly 'Shivling' has been found by the surveying team.

      On Friday last, the bench, however, had refused to pass any interim order of status quo against the ongoing survey of the religious complex on the plea of the Muslim side.

      The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

      Comments

      More GYANVAPI ROW News  

      Read more about:

      Gyanvapi row

      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X