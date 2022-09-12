Gyanvapi LIVE: In a big win for Hindu side, court holds plea for worship as maintainable

Varanasi, Sep 12: In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.
District Judge AK Vishvesh's verdict comes as a major boost to the 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.
Gyanvapi Case LIVE updates
2:45 PM, 12 Sep
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict pic.twitter.com/hO7frpErNF
2:44 PM, 12 Sep
It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace, he added.
2:43 PM, 12 Sep
It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22, says Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case.
2:40 PM, 12 Sep
The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case
2:39 PM, 12 Sep
2:37 PM, 12 Sep
2:37 PM, 12 Sep
2:39 PM, 12 Sep
2:40 PM, 12 Sep
2:43 PM, 12 Sep
2:44 PM, 12 Sep
2:45 PM, 12 Sep
