YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Gyanvapi LIVE: In a big win for Hindu side, court holds plea for worship as maintainable

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, Sep 12: In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.

    District Judge AK Vishvesh's verdict comes as a major boost to the 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

    The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.

    Gyanvapi LIVE: In a Big Win for Hindu Side, court holds plea for worship as maintainable

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:45 PM, 12 Sep
    Bharat is happy today, says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances and celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict.
    2:44 PM, 12 Sep
    It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace, he added.
    2:43 PM, 12 Sep
    It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22, says Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case.
    2:40 PM, 12 Sep
    The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case
    2:39 PM, 12 Sep
    The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.
    2:37 PM, 12 Sep
    In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.

    Comments

    More GYANVAPI ROW News  

    Read more about:

    gyanvapi row

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X