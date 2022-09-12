Gyanvapi LIVE: In a big win for Hindu side, court holds plea for worship as maintainable

Gyanvapi row: SC to hear plea seeking worship of Shivling on July 21

Security upped ahead of possible verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case

Gyanvapi mosque case: Here is the timeline of the dispute

India

oi-Deepika S

Varanasi, Sep 12: In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.

District Judge AK Vishvesh's verdict comes as a major boost to the 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.

Gyanvapi Case LIVE updates

Newest First Oldest First #WATCH | Varanasi, UP: "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict pic.twitter.com/hO7frpErNF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022 Bharat is happy today, says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances and celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace, he added. It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22, says Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September. In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side. In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September. The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22, says Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace, he added. #WATCH | Varanasi, UP: "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict pic.twitter.com/hO7frpErNF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022 Bharat is happy today, says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances and celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict.