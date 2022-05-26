Gyanvapi case: Varanasi district court to decide on maintainability today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to continue hearing on May 26, allows Muslim, Hindu parties to file objections

Lucknow, May 26: The Varanasi district court on Thursday will hear on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh confirmed that the court of District Judge AK Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court. Singh said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Jain said the court-ordered to make available the commission report to both sides for filing objections.

The apex court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The district judge court had on the previous day reserved its order on which prayer should be heard first.

The Hindu side argued that since a court-appointed commission has completed its survey work, the opponents should present their objections to it.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan had argued that the writ is not maintainable under Order 7 and Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, hence, it should be dismissed.

On May 16, the lower court had directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.

A mosque management committee spokesperson disputed the claim, telling a television channel that the object was part of a "fountain".

He said lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the sealing order was announced.

The Hindu side claimed that the Shivling was found close to the "wazookhana"--a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

