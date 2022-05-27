Gyanvapi case: Muslim side against the release of survey video

New Delhi, May 27: The Muslim side in the disputed Gyanvapi case has requested the court not to release the photos and videos of the survey into the public domain. Both sides are likely to get the pictures and video evidence on May 27.

"We have pleaded that the commission report, photographs, and videos be shared with only the concerned parties and that the report is not made public. The hearing will be taken up on 30th May," Times Now quoted advocate Merajuddin Siddiqui, lawyer of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque survey, as saying.

The Varanasi district court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex case till May 30.

The court was hearing an application by the Muslim side which sought rejection of the civil suit's claims on Gyanvapi Mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, appearing for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, said that the Muslim side read out paragraphs from the petition by the Hindu side and tried to tell the court that the plea is not maintainable. "We interjected and pointed out to the court that we've specific rights and all pleadings were made. The Muslim side started their arguments today. The arguments could not be completed today. So, the arguments would continue at 2 pm on Monday (30th May)," news agency ANI quoted the lawyer as saying.

