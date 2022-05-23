YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; traffic cops urge people to work from home

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, May 23: The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning.

    Gurugram rains: Traffic snarls return; traffic cops urge people to work from home

    Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

    The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

    At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X