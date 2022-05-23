Respite from heatwave in northwest India likely over next 3 days

Rain to bring respite to northwest India, intensity to peak tomorrow: IMD

IMD predicts widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next 2 days

Delhi temperature a notch below normals thanks to rains

Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; traffic cops urge people to work from home

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, May 23: The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning.

Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

Traffic Alert :-

Traffic congestion has been reported near Mayfield garden due to water logging. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/HSU26NaaZg — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

Sewer overflowing at Signature tower area, request all commuters to Drive Safe & if possible use alternate routes.@gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/ztd9vw4hKQ — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/hvbmHlzGnc — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Aggarsain chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/HZgoreB2Ce — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you ….@gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/A7utm7XSjs — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:39 [IST]