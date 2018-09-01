  • search

Gurugram Land Scam: FIR against Robert Vadra, former Haryana CM Hooda

    Gurugram, Sept 1: An FIR was registered against Robert Vadra, the son-in law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda in connection with Gurugram land fraud case.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    The FIR has been registered in Kherki Daula police station of Haryana.

    The FIR alleges that Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality purchased land in Gurgaon's Sector 83, Shikohpur, Sikandarpur, Khedki Daula and Sihi for Rs. 7.5 crore and sold them back for Rs. 55 crore after a change in its classification.

    An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, Director Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd and DLF, among others, has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

    "We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said.

    Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to "divert" attention.

    It's election season, there has been an increase in oil prices so the government just thought let us divert the real issues that affect people with Robert Vadra's decade-old issue. Whats new in this?: Robert Vadra said in a statement on Saturday.

    The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a commission in 2015 to probe into the licences given by the earlier Hooda-led Congress government for the development of housing colonies and commercial complexes in four Gurgaon villages.

    Skylight had bought land from Omkareshwar Properties in 2008 and later sold it off to DLF after a change in land use at a much higher price. As per the committee's report, Skylight minted profit of Rs 50.5 crore from the deal. The company could have purchased more land with this money, which needs to be looked at, the report adds.

    The BJP had made the land deals during Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014, targeting Robert Vadra. Vadra has consistently rejected the allegations and called it political vendetta of the BJP target the Congress.

