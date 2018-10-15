Gurugram Judge's wife dies, son shot in the head declared 'brain dead'

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Additional sessions judge's wife shot by the security guard succumbed injuries on Saunday and the son declared 'brain dead'. The wife and son of a Gurugram Judge were fired upon by the gunman near Arcadia market in Sector-49, Gurugram, on Saturday.

The victims 38-year-old Ritu Sharma and 18-year-old Dhruv Sharma had sustained injuries in the chest and head, respectively. Both were admitted to a private hospital.

"The reason of her death was excessive bleeding due to the bullet wound," Medanta-The Medicity Hospital said on the death of the wife of additional sessions judge.

The guard, Mahipal Singh, was sent to four-days police remand on Sunday. The Gurgaon Police had sought a week's custody for extensive interrogation of Mahipal to establish the reason why he shot Ritu and Dhruv. It has set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case from all angles.