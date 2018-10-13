Delhi: Fire engulfs SBI branch in Keshav Puram

New Delhi, Oct 13: A fire broke out on the first floor of the State Bank of India branch in Northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The department received a call at 9.15 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took an hour to douse the flames, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, police said. The cash room, manager's cabin and other essential records are safe.

[Delhi: Bank robbed, cashier shot dead in Dwarka]

However, the interiors, computers and furniture were damaged in the fire, a police officer said. Police said a short circuit led to the blaze.

For more related news, Click Here

PTI