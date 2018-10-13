India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Delhi: Fire engulfs SBI branch in Keshav Puram

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 13: A fire broke out on the first floor of the State Bank of India branch in Northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The department received a call at 9.15 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took an hour to douse the flames, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

    No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, police said. The cash room, manager's cabin and other essential records are safe.

    However, the interiors, computers and furniture were damaged in the fire, a police officer said. Police said a short circuit led to the blaze.

    PTI

