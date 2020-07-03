  • search
    Guru Purnima 2020: When is Vyasa Purnima? Puja date, tithi and importance

    New Delhi, July 14: Guru Purnima 2020, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is one of the most auspicious days observed to pay respect and remember one's guru or teacher. It is celebrated on full moon day or Purnima of the Shukla Paksh or the waxing moon in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. As the name denotes, the day is dedicated to gurus or teachers.

    Most people also observe a fast on this day as a symbol of loving exchange and prayers for the long life of their Guru in order to continue getting their guidance. On Guru Purnima, the students worship their gurus or teachers, by offering puja and paying respect to them.

    Guru Purnima coincides with Chandra Grahan:

    On Sunday, July 5, Guru Purnima coincides with Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse. The Buck Full Moon on Saturday, July 5, will be witness to the third eclipse in a row. It will occur during the day between 8.37 am to 11.22 am IST.

    History of Guru Purnima:

    Buddhists celebrate Guru Purnima in honour of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day.

    Guru Purnima timings:

    Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on July 4

    Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on July 5

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
