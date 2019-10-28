Guru Nanak's 'Ik Onkar' to fly high in the skies soon

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 28: Guru Nanak's message 'Ik Onkar' (there is one God) painted on the tail of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner will now fly high in the skies as a part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Air India has decided to install special signage on its aircraft that will fly between Amritsar and London the first guru and the founder of the Sikh faith's 550th birth anniversary.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has announced through Twitter that the words 'Ik Onkar' will be painted on the plane's tail while the fuselage will be marked with the words 'Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji 550 Years Celebrations'.

According to reports, the aircraft will fly three times a week between Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to London Stansted Airport from October 31st onwards.

Besides this, the airline will be serving passengers with delicious 'Punjabi-flavoured' meals to enhance their experience.

Delighted that @airindiain is celebrating the #550thParkashPurab of Guru Nanak Dev ji by painting ੴ (Ek Onkar symbol) on its aircrafts. It represents the fundamental teaching of Sikhism that "God is one". The entire #Sikh community is proud of this humble tribute. pic.twitter.com/NxMbAegzrb — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 26, 2019

Union Minister for Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also expressed her delight at Air India's 'tribute' to the Sikh Guru ahead of the historic occasion.