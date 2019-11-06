Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary; ‘Real Heros', ‘Hidden agenda' of Kartarpur Corridor

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 06: The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a purely religious event, is now being used by leaders to further their political agenda. The main highlight of Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary celebrations is the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. Many are trying to take credit for it.

Hoardings of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan thanking them for Kartarpur Corridor cropped up in Amritsar. The hoardings, which appeared on Tuesday afternoon, described Sidhu and Khan "real-Heros" who made the opening of Kartarpur corridor a reality.

In fact, Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab minister, is said to be the first Indian politician to receive the first invitation card from Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor's opening ceremony. Sidhu's invitation card reportedly bears number 001. It was sent by Pakistan PM from Imran Khan two days ago.

Sidhu had drawn flak for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan for which no other Indian leader was invited. A controversy erupted after the-cricketer-turned-politician hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at Khan's swearing-in. The opposition had said that how can Sidhu hug the chief of a force that kills Indian Soldiers on the border.

Sidhu then returned and claimed that he mentioned the problems faced by Sikhs who want to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur where Guru Nanak had spent last years of his life. Earlier, the process involved applying for visa then entering through Lahore and then travel to Kartarpur corridor. Sidhu was slammed by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal in Punjab, and was criticised even by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for hugging the General

[Sidhu seeks permission for visiting Pak to take part in Kartarpur corridor inauguration]

Then later, India and Pakistan decided to build a 4 km corridor between the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Sidhu on Wednesday sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry for the second time to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9.

The hoardings, which surfaced on Tuesday, credited the cricketer-turned-politicians for making the Kartarpur Corridor a reality. Last week, Sidhu had written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking permission to attend the inaguration.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu have been at the loggerheads on several occations. The Chief Minister, when asked about posters, said that Navjot Singh Sidhu can only explain about the posters in Amritsar.

"It is entirely up to Sidhu to explain about these posters. I do not want to explain as he can tell us better on this matter. He had sought permission from me to visit Pakistan. I have forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs. Now it is for the Ministry whether to allow him to visit Pakistan or not," Chief Minister Singh told media persons.

[Pakistan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration]

Singh said that Pakistan has a "hidden agenda" behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor. "I have been maintaining for long that Pakistan has a hidden agenda."

The Kartarpur Corridor was approved by the union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 22 November, 2018.

A year on, after much deliberations and diplomatic roadblocks between the governments of India and Pakistan, the corridor will finally be opened in a grand ceremony on 9 November.

The Kartarpur Sahib is one of the holiest shrines for the Sikhs.