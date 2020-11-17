Election to 20 district development councils in J&K to be held in 8 phases beginning Nov 28

Thanks to scrapping of Article 370, WPRs, Valmikis set to vote for the first time

Gupkar Gang going global: Does Congress want J&K back in terror era asks Shah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: Taking on the Congress and Gupkar gang, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah that the latter is going global.

They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India, Shah said.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere, Shah also said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it, the Home Minister also said.

On Sunday, the Gupkar Declaration finalised its seat-sharing formula for the second phase of the District Development Council polls, allocating eight seats each out of total 27 to the National Conference and the PDP.

The seat-sharing list was released by the alliance spokesperson and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

The list was approved by PAGD chairman and NC president Farooq Abdullah at a meeting of the alliance partners at his residence on Sunday morning.

The last date for filing the nominations for the second phase of the polls is Monday, while the polling would take place on December 1.

Why states waking up to the menace of LOVE JIHAD is welcome news

According to the PAGD's seat-sharing pact, Lone's J&KPC will contest from five seats. The Congress will field its candidates on three seats, while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement will fight for two seats.

Awami National Conference (ANC), led by Abdullah's estranged sister Begum Khalida Shah, has been allotted one seat to contest.

A difference, however, continued to persist between CPI(M) and PDP over 'Pombay' seat in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, which was represented in the erstwhile J&K's state assembly during its last few terms by CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami.

While the alliance has allocated the seat to the PDP, the CPI(M) is adamant to field its candidate from there.

You can check the ratio of votes when I won against the PDP candidate in 2014 assembly polls or when I supported the NC candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There should be some justification (for the PDP getting the seat). We will contest this seat. This has already been decided, Tarigami told PTI.

The CPI-M's decision to field its candidate will not have a bearing on the alliance, he insisted.