Gunned down in Karachi: Justice at last for those who bore brunt of IC-814 hijack

New Delhi, Mar 08: Rupin Katyal was killed in the infamous hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814. It has been over two decades now and the family of Katiyal has finally got justice with one of the hijackers, Mistry Zahoor alias Jamali being killed in Karachi. He was killed by unidentified gunmen on March 1.

He was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Karachi. The CCTV failed to identify them as they were masked at all times. The police have recovered four bullet shells from the spot.

Indian Airlines IC 814 hijacker (JeM) shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Karachi.

Following the incident, heavy security was deployed in the area. Reports even suggested that the funeral of Jamali was attended by the top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad-e-Mohammad.

In this context, it would be interesting to note that when India undertook the Balakot air strike, it not managed to avenge the Pulwama attack, but the Kandahar hijack as well.

Hitting the Balakot training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was no easy task. It is a highly guarded facility and one of the biggest training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammad which is responsible for a number of strikes on Indian soil that include the one at Parliament, Uri, Pulwama.

When the Research and Analysis Wing picked Balakot as the target, it was reported that the facility was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghouri. This terrorist has been a menace for India and he was one of the hijackers of IC-814, which was carried out to secure the release of his brother in law, Maulana Masood Azhar.

Following the release of Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad was launched and its first major strike was on the Indian Parliament. Over the years, the JeM grew stronger and Yusuf Azhar was put in charge with building the facility at Balakot.

He went on to set up the training camp in an area that spread over 7 acres. This training camp has produced 1000s of terrorists all with an intention of striking in India. The terrorists for the Uri and Pulwama attack were trained at this facility and the entire process was overseen by Yusuf Azhar.

Yusuf who was reportedly killed in the air strike that was carried out on February 26 has been on the watchlist since 2002. The Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him in 2002.

Indian officials say that the air strike which was carried out has dealt a decisive blow to the JeM. In this strike, India has not only avenged Pulwama but Kandahar as well, the official added.

