Gujarat: Will it be Mandaviya, Patel or a surprise pick from Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: With the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani, several names have been doing the rounds to replace him.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already reached Rupani's residence and local reports say that he could be the replacement. The name of deputy chief minister Nitin Patel too is doing the rounds.

When Rupani replaced Anandibai Patel as the CM, Patel's name had done the rounds at that time as well. However looking at the BJP's record in the past, there is every chance of a surprise announcement as well. A source tells OneIndia that there is every chance of a senior leader from the Centre being made the next CM of Gujarat.

Who will become next Gujarat Chief Minister?

In Karnataka when B S Yediyurappa was replaced several names did the rounds. However the party made a surprise pick in B S Bommai, which not many had expected.

However the decision in Gujarat was purely on the basis of the upcoming polls next year. Many are calling this as a course correction ahead of the elections next year. In the previous elections the Congress had given a tough fight to the BJP. The BJP however managed to win 99, down 16 compared to 2012 and the Congress 77, up 16.

After tendering his resignation, Rupani told reporters that he is grateful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as CM. He however did not respond to questions about the reasons behind the resignation.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Rupani said that he had worked as CM for five years which is a long time. He added that a change of guard is a natural process in the BJP. I will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP's national president. The people have repeatedly reposed faith in the BJP for the past five years, Rupani also told reporters.

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 16:49 [IST]