Gujarat polls: With assets worth Rs 231, Patel Pankajbhai of Congress is richest candidate

Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai of the Congress is the richest candidate who is contesting the Gujarat assembly elections. His assets are at Rs 231 crore making him the richest candidate in the fray.

Chimanbhai who is contesting from Daskroi has declared movable assets worth Rs 5,73,09,877. His immovable assets are worth Rs 2,26,19,96,416 and total assets are worth Rs 2,31,93,06,293.

Second on the list is Rajguru Indranilbhai Sanjaybhai with assets worth Rs 141 crore. Contesting the Rajkot West seat, Sanjaybhai has declared moveable assets worth RS 20,06,15,197 and immovable assets worth Rs 1,21,16,68,578. The total assets are worth Rs 1,41,22,83,775.

Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel of the BJP is contesting from the Botad seat and has assets worth Rs 123 crore. His movable assets are worth Rs 67,87,85,869. The immovable assets are worth Rs 55,91,00,000 and the total stands at Rs 1,23,78,85,869.

Out of the 1815 candidates, 418 (23%) are crorepatis. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of 1283 candidates, 285 (22%) were crorepatis.

Among the major parties 147(81%) out of 181 candidates from BJP, 129(73%) out of 176 candidates from INC, 5 (4%) out of 138 candidates from BSP, 11(39%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, 18(32%) out of 57 candidates from NCP and 60 (8%) out of 791 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections is Rs 2.22 Crores. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1283 candidates was Rs. 1.46 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 181 BJP candidates is Rs. 9.04 crores, 176 INC candidates is Rs 9.10 crores, 138 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 19.84 lakhs, 57 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.83 Crores, 28 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.86 crores, and 791 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 54.37 lakhs

Criminal cases:

Maheshbhai Chotubhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party tops the list with most pending criminal cases against him. Contesting the Dediapada (ST) seat, he has declared 2 charges relating to murder.

Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai of the BJP comes second on this list with 1 case of murder pending against him. He is contesting from the Jhalod (ST) seat. Katara Baveshbhai Baubhai of the BJP contesting the Jhalod (ST) seat has also one pending murder case against him.

3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

17 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

Read | Gujarat polls: 418 crorepatis, 253 with pending criminal cases in fray

4 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), 1 candidate has declared case related to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) and 1 candidate has declared case related to Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

7 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such as kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365), Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc. (IPC Section-366) and abduction (IPC Section-362).

Among the major parties, 46(25%) out of 181 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 56(32%) out of 176 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 17 (12%) out of 138 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 9 (16%) out of 57 candidates from NCP, 4 (14%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, and 65 (8%) out of 791 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 26(14%) out of 181 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 38 (22%) out of 176 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 10(7%) out of 138 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 2 (7%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, 6 (11%) out of 57 candidates from NCP, and 36 (5%) out of 791 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

OneIndia News