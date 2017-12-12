Gujarat polls: Will make 1+ 1 = 11, PM Modi’s emotional vote appeal as campaigning ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an emotional vote appeal on Twitter, urging his home state to vote in record numbers on Thursday, when polling for the second and last phase of elections will be held.

"With the Government of India and Government of Gujarat working together, the strength rises manifold. This 1+ 1 is not 2 but 11 and together we will take Gujarat to new heights, the Prime Minister tweeted, also saying, "Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future."

The PM recalled that it had been three and a half years since he "got the honour to travel across the length and breadth of Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people."

"During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India's development," he said.

He charged the Opposition with spreading unimaginable lies about "Gujarat, Gujarat's growth and about me personally," even as he stressed that the state would respond to the "negativity and lies" in a fitting manner.

"I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state," the prime minister said.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said that it has been spreading lies about Gujarat, Gujarat's growth and about him, adding that that the state would respond to the "negativity and lies" in a fitting manner.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flew in a seaplane from the Sabarmati River to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district and then travelled by road to Banaskantha district to offer prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple.

OneIndia News