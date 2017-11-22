Gujarat polls: To back Hardik, Lalu thrown his hat in the ring

The newest entrant to throw his hat into the Gujarat ring is Lalu Prasad Yadav. The chief of the RJD has expressed his solidarity with Patidar leader, Hardik Patel and is all set to visit the poll bound state.

During a conversation with Hardik Patel on Sunday, Lalu not just expressed his solidarity, but also said that he was ready to visit the state and campaign both him as well as the Congress.

Hardik is in touch with with Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bharti. He is also said to be in touch with Lalu's son Tejaswi Yadav who is the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly.

During the three day RJD meet that concluded on Tuesday, the party's vice-president, Shivanand Tiwary said that all like-minded people including Hardik Patel will come together. He also said that Lalu is ready to campaign in Gujarat if invited by Hardik. He has always supported Hardik, but it was for the first time on Sunday that he spoke with him.

OneIndia News