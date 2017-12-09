Gujarat poll: No bluetooth operated EVM, polling officer’s cell phone caused confusion

Not a bluetooth operated EVM, but the mobile phone of a polling officer is what caused the confusion in the Gujarat assembly elections. Gujarat polled in the first phase today.

The Congress had filed a complaint stating that in Porbandar there was a bluetooth operated EVM. Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain who acted upon the complaint also disposed the same off.

He said that it was a misunderstanding as a polling agent deputed at the polling station was carrying a mobile phone of Intex company with the model name ECO105, which created the confusion.

Swain also said that the report to ECI has been sent on the status of the complaint that it has been disposed after proper investigation. The complaint had been lodged by Congress leader Arjun Modhwalia who had claimed EVMs in three polling booths were connected to an external device via Bluetooth.

"Because, the Bluetooth mobile device was carrying the model name ECO105, which belonged to a polling agent of one party, it was reflected in the mobile instrument of a complainant. Because the initials of the model name resembled with EC, they filed a complaint but ultimately the matter is disposed after thorough checking by the experts."

The election commission took this complaint very seriously and the district collector with returning officer reached the polling station and senior expert engineers of BEL reached for the investigation of the case. The complainant and local media persons also were kept present during the fact checking process and the mobile device having ECO105 model name was found ultimately. We have sent this concluding report to the Election Commission of India also," Swain also added.

