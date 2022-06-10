WATCH: The first ever batch of 8 women dog handlers of ITBP train with K9 pups

Elderly Bihar couple begs to arrange money to get son's body released from hospital | VIDEO

Businessman, driver stop to save eagle; killed as cab ploughs into them on Bandra-Worli sea link| VIDEO

Gujarat: PM Modi meets his school teacher in Navsari, pic goes viral

India

pti-Deepika S

Navsari, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday met his former school teacher in Gujarat's Navsari and spent time some time with him. An image showing PM Modi's unque gesture has gone viral on social media.

According to PTI, Nayak (88), who now lives at Vyara in Tapi district and shuns publicity, taught Modi when the latter lived with his family in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district.

"Though it was a short meeting, I do not have words to describe how I felt. His respect and feelings for me have not changed all these years," Nayak told reporters at his residence in Vyara later.

His grandson Parth Nayak told reporters that he called the PMO as his grandfather wanted to meet the PM.

"My grandfather wanted to meet Modi ji during his Navsari visit, so I called the PMO yesterday and sought an appointment. To my surprise, the PM called me back and talked with us. He is so humble and down to earth. I also met him today and learnt so many things from him," Parth said.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted

Our leader will never forget his roots!👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻



The way he is standing in front of his teacher shows his personality 🙏🙏🙏



PM Modi met his former school teacher from Vadnagar during his visit to Navsari today.#namoleague #narendramodi pic.twitter.com/841LMwFzp7 — #NamoLeague (@NaMoleague) June 10, 2022

A heartfelt moment captured on camera..



PM Modi seeking blessings from his school teacher Jagdish Naik in Navsari, Gujarat! pic.twitter.com/hAfLJyqDKn — Yamal Vyas (@yamalavyas) June 10, 2022