Gujarat: PM Modi meets his school teacher in Navsari, pic goes viral

    Navsari, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday met his former school teacher in Gujarat's Navsari and spent time some time with him. An image showing PM Modi's unque gesture has gone viral on social media.

    Image credit: PTI

    According to PTI, Nayak (88), who now lives at Vyara in Tapi district and shuns publicity, taught Modi when the latter lived with his family in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district.

    "Though it was a short meeting, I do not have words to describe how I felt. His respect and feelings for me have not changed all these years," Nayak told reporters at his residence in Vyara later.

    His grandson Parth Nayak told reporters that he called the PMO as his grandfather wanted to meet the PM.

    "My grandfather wanted to meet Modi ji during his Navsari visit, so I called the PMO yesterday and sought an appointment. To my surprise, the PM called me back and talked with us. He is so humble and down to earth. I also met him today and learnt so many things from him," Parth said.

    X