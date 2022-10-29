Gujarat plans to implement Uniform Civil Code soon

Consider paid if broken: Gujarat to not fine for traffic violation till Oct 27

Ahmedabad, Oct 29: The Gujarat government is planning to implement the Uniform Civil Code or UCC in the state, ahead of assembly elections. Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government is contemplating a proposal to constitute a committee so as to adopt the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal to constitute a committee, just like in Uttarakhand, under a retired High Court judge, to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state," reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

It can be seen that this comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Presently, different laws regulate these aspects in India for adherents of different religions, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

What is the objective of Article 44

It is defined to address the "discrimination against vulnerable groups and harmonise diverse cultural groups across the country".

What is the origin of UCC?

The origin of the UCC dates back to the pre-independence era when the British government, in a report submitted in 1835, stressed on "the need for uniformity in the codification of Indian law relating to crimes, evidence, and contracts", and insisted that "personal laws of Hindus and Muslims be kept outside such codification."

In a similar move, Uttarakhand government launched a web portal to invite feedback and suggestions from the general public.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 14:30 [IST]