Gujarat Panchayat Election Results 2021: Counting of votes to begin today

    Ahmedabad, March 02: Counting of the votes in the elections to Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka will begin on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

    The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday''s polling by three people.

    The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.

    Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

    The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

    Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

    For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.

    Read more about:

