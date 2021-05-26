Gujarat night curfew timing changed in 36 cities as cases dip; Day time curbs to continue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, May 26: As Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Gujarat, the state government has relaxed the night curfew in place by an hour in 36 cities but did not change the restrictions which have been clamped during the day.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement about the revised curfew timings after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

''Night curfew timing has been changed in 36 cities of Gujarat. Now, the curfew will remain in force between 9 pm and 6 am (instead of 8 pm to 6 am),'' he said.

Coronavirus crisis: Tripura government extends curfew till June 5

"Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Gujarat. From nearly 14,600 new cases, the highest daily peak registered on April 30, about 3,200 cases are currently emerging every day. Hence, we have decided to relax the night curfew. The curfew will now be from 9 pm to 6 am," Rupani said.

A notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 17:40 [IST]