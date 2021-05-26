YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat night curfew timing changed in 36 cities as cases dip; Day time curbs to continue

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, May 26: As Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Gujarat, the state government has relaxed the night curfew in place by an hour in 36 cities but did not change the restrictions which have been clamped during the day.

    Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement about the revised curfew timings after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

    Vijay Rupani

    ''Night curfew timing has been changed in 36 cities of Gujarat. Now, the curfew will remain in force between 9 pm and 6 am (instead of 8 pm to 6 am),'' he said.

    Coronavirus crisis: Tripura government extends curfew till June 5Coronavirus crisis: Tripura government extends curfew till June 5

    "Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Gujarat. From nearly 14,600 new cases, the highest daily peak registered on April 30, about 3,200 cases are currently emerging every day. Hence, we have decided to relax the night curfew. The curfew will now be from 9 pm to 6 am," Rupani said.

    A notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday, he said.

    More VIJAY RUPANI News  

    Read more about:

    vijay rupani gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X