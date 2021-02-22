Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 Result on Feb 23; BJP confident of win

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Feb 22: The counting of votes for Gujarat municipal corporation election 2021 will take place on February 23. The main contest is between the BJP, which has ruled the six corporations for last several terms, and the main opposition Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is making its debut in the local bodies polls, having fielded 21 candidates in six wards of Ahmedabad.

A total of 42 per cent was recorded for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 38.73 per cent, while Jamnagar recorded the highest turnout of 49.86 per cent.

Rajkot recorded a turnout of 47.27 per cent, Bhavnagar 43.66 per cent, Surat 43.52 per cent and Vadodara 43.47 per cent, as per the provisional figures updated on the website of the State Election Commission after voting concluded.

The partywise candidates were as follows: 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from the AAP, 91 from the NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents.

On February 28, elections to 31 districts and 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities will also be held in the state.