Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Apr 21: Gujarat MLA, Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam police from a circuit house in Gujarat's Palanpur late last night. He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

Arup Kumar Deo, a BJP leader from Kokrajhar, Assam had filed a complaint against Mevani. The FIR lists offences that are related to promoting enmity between two communities.

"As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse.

Mevani was first brought to Ahmedabad by road and then taken to Assam by air early today morning,"Mevani's aide, Suresh Jat told PTI.

Last year, Mevani had held a press conference along with former JNU students's union leader, Kanhaiya Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi. Mevani had extended support to the Congress till the end of his term as an independent MLA.