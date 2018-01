A major fire broke out in chemical plant near Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Heavy smoke could be seen being emitted from the chemical plant. According to the reports, at least three fire tenders have reached the site and attempts are being made to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out at Camcon Chemicals factory, which is located in Manjusar, nearly 20 km from Vadodara. There has been no report of any casualty so far.

OneIndia News