Gujarat, HP election results: Is it like a ‘football match’ between BJP, Congress?

New Delhi, Dec 18: Generally, Indians love cricket, but it's the "football" match (in the form of Assembly elections) between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which is keeping the entire nation hooked to their television sets since Sunday night.

Tune into any news channels, anchors, politicians, political experts, and reporters are only talking about Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results which will be declared on Monday.

The news channels are creating an impression that in a nation of 1.3 billion people only election results of two states will have a direct impact on the lives of all Indians and nothing else is happening anywhere in the country.

As the stakes are too high, especially in Gujarat, politicians and the media are uttering absolutely nothing but Assembly election results for the two states going to be declared by the Election Commission (EC) in a few hours from now.

Even those who feel that the media creates unnecessary hype surrounding elections by ignoring other important news, the panel discussions in TV studios should not be missed.

Right from extra makeup on the faces of anchors (irrespective of gender) to turning election results into some kind of a big fat Indian wedding, most often discussions veer to mundane things in life to add a dose of normalcy during the "tense times".

On Sunday evening, during an election results discussion, NDTV news anchor Sreenivasan Jain in order to stress the fact that the BJP has a clear edge to win polls in both the states, ended up turning the whole election battle into a football match.

"The BJP's organisation is far superior to the Congress'. It's like Real Madrid versus a local-level club, Mohan Bagan," Jain said to everyone's glee.

In a way, Jain declared that the BJP is too strong like the popular Real Madrid to be defeated in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Even all the exit poll results have predicted the BJP's win in both the states. While Gujarat has been under the saffron rule for the last 22 years, in the hill state, the Congress is facing anti-incumbency.

The Assembly elections for 182 seats in Gujarat were held on December 9 and 14 and in Himachal Pradesh people voted for the 68-member Assembly on November 9.

